Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

