Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $201.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. 15,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,126. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

