Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,372 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEA were worth $66,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $178.80 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

