Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $78,186.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.