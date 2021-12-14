Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.