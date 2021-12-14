Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

