Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

