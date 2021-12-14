Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

