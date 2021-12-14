Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Up 4.1%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 4,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 558,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

