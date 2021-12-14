Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 378,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,845,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.