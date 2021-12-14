Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 10,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

VRTX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $208.35. 17,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,999. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

