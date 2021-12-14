Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $463.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,695. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.