Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.01. 16,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

