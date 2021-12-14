Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $248.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

