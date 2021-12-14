Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 3,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,081. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.