Scala Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.24 or 0.08006703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.39 or 0.99840850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

