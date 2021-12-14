Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head to Head Comparison

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 1.94 $10.50 billion N/A N/A Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.46 $16.78 million $1.37 12.41

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

