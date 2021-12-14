Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight Capital set a C$26.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.93. 50,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,303. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.73.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

