Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

