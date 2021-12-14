Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Saia worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $323.17. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,725. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

