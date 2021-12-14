Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in November

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.