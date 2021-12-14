Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

RHP stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

