Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of RUA opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Rua Life Sciences has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.70.

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

