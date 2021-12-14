Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of RUA opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Rua Life Sciences has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.70.
Rua Life Sciences Company Profile
