Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.25. Approximately 114,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 47,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

