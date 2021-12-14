Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.64.

NYSE:RMO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 106.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Romeo Power by 71.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

