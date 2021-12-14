Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 6.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 644,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.