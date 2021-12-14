Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

