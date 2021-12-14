Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Hits $233,308.03

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $233,308.03 and approximately $524.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.