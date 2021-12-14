Rigel Finance Price Up 31.6% This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,884.23 and $171.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.