Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Up 178.9% in November

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ridgestone Mining stock opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.18.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.