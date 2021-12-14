Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Up 178.9% in November

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ridgestone Mining stock opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

