Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and $320,676.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006730 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

