Reviewing Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) and Its Competitors

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS: PEMIF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pure Energy Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Pure Energy Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A -$380,000.00 -131.05 Pure Energy Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.29

Pure Energy Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals Competitors 694 2373 2744 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Pure Energy Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Energy Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals competitors beat Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

