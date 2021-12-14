Reviewing OptimumBank (OPHC) & Its Rivals

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OptimumBank to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OptimumBank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1578 7415 6683 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.26%. Given OptimumBank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.19 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

OptimumBank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OptimumBank peers beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

