Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lulus Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

