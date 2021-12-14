Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.