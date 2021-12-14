Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

