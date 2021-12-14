ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.