Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

