Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Position Increased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.