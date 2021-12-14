Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.