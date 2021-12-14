Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Shares of QD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qudian stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qudian were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

