QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $43.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 59,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,166,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,231 shares of company stock valued at $29,679,965 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 147.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

