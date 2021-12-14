Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 147.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

QSI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.