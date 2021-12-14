Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
