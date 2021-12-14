QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $85,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,827. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

