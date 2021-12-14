QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,827 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

