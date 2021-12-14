QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 186,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

