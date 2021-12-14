Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.