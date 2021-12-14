Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.48.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
