Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

