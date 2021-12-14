Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Piper Sandler

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

UDR opened at $59.35 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.